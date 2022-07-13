NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Davidson County Chancery Court vacated an order that will now make education savings accounts a viable option for Tennessee students.

Enacted in 2019 by the legislature would establish a program for students to receive money directly for their education rather than a public school system to pay for private education. The Tennessee Department of Education officials said they were "excited to restart work" for families and students. During the injunction, the department couldn't work on preparation plans for the ESAs. It's not clear when the program will begin.

During a five-year period, up to 15,000 students could become eligible for these benefits in the Metro Nashville Public School system, Shelby County Schools and the Achievement School District.

"Today the court removed the final roadblock to getting Memphis and Nashville families additional options for high-quality education,” said Gov. Bill Lee. "Starting today, we will work to help eligible parents enroll this school year, as we ensure Tennessee families have the opportunity to choose the school that they believe is best for their child."

Lower courts, including the Davidson County Chancery Court and the Tennessee Court of Appeals, previously ruled they weren't constitutional. That decision was appealed in 2021.

The Tennessee Supreme Court's decision was met with rebuke from Nashville leaders, including MNPS Superintendent Adrienne Battle and Mayor John Cooper. District leaders were already concerned about the transition from the Basic Education Program to the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement Act, which will calculate how much school districts get per student.

Legislators locked in TISA during this past legislative session.