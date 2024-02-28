A palette for learning and life: Nashville art teacher nationally recognized

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Art class is often seen as a place where creativity knows no bounds, and for one Middle Tennessee art teacher, it's a space where children not only express themselves but also find a path to personal growth.

Tina Atkinson, art teacher at Percy Priest Elementary School, has recently been recognized for her dedication to teaching, taking home to two prestigious awards.

With nearly three decades devoted to nurturing young artists, Atkinson's impact extends far beyond the brush strokes or the swirls of color on canvas.

"I see 530 kids every five days and five, six grade levels a day. So, it's a lot of work," she said.

For her students, affectionately known as "Dr. A'," art class isn't just about mastering techniques.

Atkinson's journey to becoming an art educator wasn't always predictable. It was not the career path she originally wanted to take.

"I was a sophomore, junior in high school when I took AP English and realized for the first time that art made me a better student," she said.

Driven by a passion to instill the power of art in her students, Atkinson champions the importance of art education in schools.

"If you have a quality elementary art education program in your school, you are going to have better readers, better math scores, better thinkers, more engaged students, more engaged families. It's just so important," she said.

Recognizing her commitment and innovative teaching methods, Atkinson's dedication inside the classroom was awarded with two esteemed accolades: the National Elementary Art Educator by the National Art Education Association and the 2024 Southeastern Regional Elementary Art Educator of the Year.

Despite her stellar achievements, Atkinson remains grounded, attributing her greatest reward to her students' growth and inspiration.

Atkinson will be honored at a national conference in Minnesota in April.

