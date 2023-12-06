Dickson High School students take the leash on this unique business venture

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a blend of education and entrepreneurship for students at Dickson County High School.

They're are turning heads with their latest venture — Cougar Paws Dog Grooming. What sets this grooming service apart isn't just the expert care given to four-legged clients, but the fact that it operates right on the high school campus.

Ty Weaver is the Future Farmers of America (FFA) advisor and agriculture teacher.

“We teach our kids how to handle dogs safely, how to responsibly take care of them, and then we teach them the tricks and traits of grooming,” he said.

The idea behind Cougar Paws Dog Grooming stemmed from the school's existing programs that involve various animals.

Weaver recognized the potential for a dog grooming service to provide students with valuable skills and career opportunities.

"It's just a different type of business. You know, when you think of Ag, you think of careers like farming and veterinary work, but there are so many others, and this is just one opportunity for them," Weaver said.

Students quickly jumped on the chance to participate in this unique program.

Rob Stockman, a senior and FFA president, says he appreciates the school district for exposing students to nontraditional, yet successful career paths.

"We do plumbing, electrical stuff, and there are different ways we can go, you know, to TCAT or anything like that, and we'll be ready. That's a lot thanks to what we learn in agriculture classes," Stockman said.

But Weaver says the best part of all this, is the students getting a chance to wash away a few of their problems just for a moment to love up on a cute pup.



"You never know what they walk in here with. You know, class was hard, home life might be a little bit messed up. They might have some struggles that we don't know about. And so, this is just an unplugged, you know, no strings attached. Let's go in, let's work. Let's smile and have a good time. And that's what we really do," says Weaver.

Cougar Paws Dog Grooming has become a beloved part of the community, servicing between eight and 16 dogs weekly.

The school gets many of their furry clients thanks to the students, staff and members of the community.