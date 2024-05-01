Dress to impress: You never know what costume this crossing guard will wear

CHRISTIANA, Tenn (WTVF) — In the heart of Rutherford County, a crossing guard doesn't just stop traffic. He stops hearts with his infectious spirit and dedication to the safety of the community's children in a creative way.

Lenzo Thompson, a familiar face at Rutherford County Schools for the past two years, has become a local legend not only for his commitment but also for his festive attire and unwavering positivity.

Thompson's journey into becoming a community figure started with a simple desire to bring joy to his job.

"Me and my wife do the shows and they had a contest who had the best costume, so I dressed up as a bear and I won. So, I said, 'Well, Christmas time is coming, let me do Santa Claus,'" said Thompson.

Since then, he's donned various costumes, transforming into Santa Claus, Cupid, the Easter Bunny, and even a leprechaun for St. Patrick’s Day, much to the delight of students and passersby.

But it's not just his festive attire that sets Thompson apart. It's his commitment to his role. Rain or shine, sick or healthy, Thompson is always there, ensuring that every kid's journey to and from school is safe.

Sgt. Dustin Cox of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office praised Thompson for his work ethic.

"Lenzo comes to work sick. Lenzo — it doesn’t matter if it’s raining, cold, hot — Lenzo’s there and he does it with a smile on his face."

Thompson's dedication hasn't gone unnoticed. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office recently honored him with two coins for his hard work and dedication, acknowledging his exceptional service to the community.

"When the kids start waving and everything, it makes me feel better, you know? It’s all about the kids for me," Thompson said.

Despite the occasional tough day, Thompson finds cheer in the happiness he brings to others, particularly one girl who never fails to brighten his day with her smile and wave.

As Thompson celebrates his birthday, the community joined together to express their gratitude for his service.

