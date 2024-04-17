Hands-on training equips students for future in emergency medical services

CHARLOTTE, Tenn (WTVF) — In Dickson County, students at Creek Wood High School are receiving a unique education that could one day save lives. The school's EMS Program offers seniors hands-on experience in the medical field, providing them with invaluable skills and knowledge as they prepare for their futures.

The EMS Practicum, designed for seniors, goes beyond traditional classroom learning, offering a comprehensive understanding of Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Students like Addy Alvarado, a senior at Creek Wood, are discovering their passion for the medical field through this innovative program.

“Life isn't always just about the textbook; you have to know everything else,” said Alvarado.

Alvarado, who initially didn't know what she wanted to do after high school found her calling in EMS.

“It’s something new every day. But sometimes you're not doing something one day, and then the next day you're full of everything," she said.

Under the guidance of instructor Heather Bradley, who brings real-world EMS experience to the classroom, students delve into various aspects of emergency medical care. What sets this program apart is its utilization of a fully equipped ambulance simulator, providing students with a realistic environment to sharpen their skills.

“It's amazing, it's amazing. Because somebody is meant to do every job and so I'm thankful that I get to play a very small part in helping transition from their high school years into their career,” Bradley said.

Bradley, grateful for the chance to nurture the next generation of EMS professionals, emphasizes the importance of bridging high school education with career readiness.

The seniors enrolled in the EMS Practicum are not just students; they are future first responders. Equipped with the knowledge and practical skills gained from the program, students like Harold Lucas are eager to pursue further education and certification.

“I'm looking at the United States Navy and when I get back, we go through Columbia State to get my EMT program,” said Lucas.

Creek Wood and Dickson County Schools have partnered with Columbia State and next, so next school year, they will offer the EMT program.

The school is able to fund this program thanks to the Give 2.0 grant.

