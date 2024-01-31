Hygiene vending machines offer a fresh start for students in Rutherford County Schools

CHRISTIANA, Tenn (WTVF) — In an effort to ensure that every student has access to basic hygiene products, Rutherford County Schools has introduced hygiene vending machines in select schools, offering a fresh start for students facing challenges.

The machines, stocked with everything from feminine products to laundry pods, aim to eliminate barriers to attendance caused by a lack of essential items.

Christiana Middle School is the latest school to get a machine, and everything inside the hygiene vending machine is absolutely free for students.

The project is a collaboration between the school district and the local non-profit organization Archie's Promise, which provides affordable formal and business wear and free hygiene products to economically disadvantaged families and displaced youth and adults.

Claressa Ham, the executive director of Archie's Promise, expressed the ultimate goal of the initiative, stating, “The ultimate goal is to know that they have these items here and available; they don't have to miss school, they can come get what they need at school.”

Christiana Middle School joins two other schools in the district that have already implemented hygiene vending machines.

Melissa Bobo, a school counselor at Christiana Middle School, acknowledged the positive impact this initiative has on students, especially those in the Atlas Program, which serves students experiencing homelessness in Rutherford County.

The vending machine has become a valuable resource for students who may lack access to essential items at home.

The Atlas Program currently supports less than 20 students without stable housing in the county, but Bobo believes there are likely more students in need.

"It's nice when you get the kids to come in, and they're just like, oh, my mom has been needing like a new toothbrush or like, my brother ran out of deodorant the other day, and can I get one for him?"

Educators at Christiana Middle School recognize the significance of addressing students' non-academic needs and understanding the impact of hardships at home on a child's ability to learn.

Principal Dr. Kyle Nix highlighted the importance of creating a safe and comfortable environment for students both inside and outside the classroom.

“I love it. I love being able to provide our students this opportunity. I love giving them access to something that they may not have at home,” Dr. Nix said.

Looking ahead, Archie's Promise aims to extend the initiative to more schools in Rutherford County during the next school year.

Archie's Promise is always taking donations to help keep these machines stocked.

