Kids Enjoy Photography Class At Discovery Center

10:13 AM, Jan 18, 2018

When the weather is bad and schools are forced to close, parents are often forced to make alternative plans. Many turn to places like the Discovery Center in Murfreesboro where students are well taken care of and educated at the same time.

One class teaches kids not only how to take pictures, but also how to make a camera. The photography class is part of the Discovery Center's STEAM program, which represents science,

One class teaches kids not only how to take pictures, but also how to make a camera. The photography class is part of the Discovery Center's STEAM program, which represents science, 
technology, engineering, arts, and math.

