Kindness 101: Preschoolers in Mt. Juliet learning about the act of giving

MT. JULIET, Tenn (WTVF) — In Mt. Juliet, a group of preschool students at The Learning Experience Preschool is proving that age is no barrier when it comes to kindness and empathy.

These four and five-year-olds are not only mastering the basics of reading, writing, and arithmetic, but are also immersed in a unique philanthropy curriculum, highlighting the importance of compassion and community service.

According to Shesta Kimble, a pre-K teacher at the school, laying the foundation for kindness from an early age is crucial.

"From infants to this age, it's very key and essential to start building that foundation," she said.

The spirit of giving back is not confined to the holiday season for these pre-K students. Mrs. Kimble's class, under the guidance of Executive Director Alyssa Dituro, engages in continuous acts of kindness in the classroom that also extend into the community.

The underlying message is clear:

"It doesn't matter how big or small you are; it's the size of your heart that matters," Dituro said.

Dituro stressed the significance of instilling values beyond traditional academics.

"It's not always about reading, writing, and arithmetic, which we do here. But it's also about the heart, and that's where kindness starts," Dituro said.

Beyond the walls of the classroom, these compassionate kids are taking their philanthropic lessons into the community.

Monthly events are organized to raise funds for local nonprofit organizations, with a recent focus on supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Despite their age, these students are demonstrating a remarkable understanding that true fulfillment comes from helping others.

As part of their ongoing efforts, the preschoolers are gearing up to spread holiday cheer by caroling in the community.

Additionally, they have set an ambitious goal of raising $5,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, embodying the spirit of giving that extends far beyond the classroom walls.

