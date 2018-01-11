Knowledge Academy Prepares Students For Future

ANTIOCH, Tenn. - Knowledge Academy in Antioch, a charter school, has been in operation for more than seven years. While its main focus has been educating students to prepare them for college, they acknowledge that not every student knows exactly what path they want to follow when they graduate.

Founder and President Art Fuller said he wants his students to not feel pressured to select their life's calling while still in school, but he does want them to be aware that college is most likely the path to success.

The school is also helping put a focus on their future paths by expanding the campus with retail businesses which will hopefully offer the students a chance to intern and learn.