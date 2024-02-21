Local high school student gets the chance of a lifetime to perform at Carnegie Hall

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin High School's very own Ethan Hill, a junior, has recently made headlines by securing a spot to perform at the iconic Carnegie Hall.

Joining the ranks of legendary artists like Billie Holliday, The Beatles, and Judy Garland, Hill's achievement marks a milestone not only in his young musical career, but also for Franklin High School.

Susan Abell, the orchestra director at Franklin High School, couldn't be more proud of her student and this opportunity for the young musician.

Abell says Hill and his orchestra classmates have been playing their instruments since their middle school days,

Abell says this course offers her class more than just an opportunity to become better musicians.

It's also teaching them how to be greater people.

"It's just that they have a love for music, and they learn to be brave and take their shot and see what happens," Abell said.



For Ethan he did just that and took his shot.

The journey to Carnegie Hall began with a leap of faith as he auditioned for the High School Honors Performance Series.

“We were standing backstage and seeing like Frank Sinatra played here, the Beatles played here. I’m just like, wow,” said Hill.

Thanks to the support from his instructors and the motivation from his director with the Tennessee Youth Symphony, Ethan earned a spot for the High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

“She was like I really think you should audition and it's, it's through the program called the honors Performance Series. So, I just got a piece ready for it. I did the best I could and just prayed.”

Even Ms. Abell was there in the audience to cheer him on.

“I told him I was like, well, you know, I'm going to cry the whole time you’re playing. like, I'm going to cry the whole time at Carnegie Hall,” Abell said.

This special honor is limited to the highest-rated young performers from across the world.

Ethan says many of them spoke different languages, but through the music they came together like one voice.

It was an experience he says he will never forget, and hopes it can help inspire others to believe in themselves and to take their place on center stage.

Ethan joined high school performers from all 50 United States, including Guam and the Virgin Islands, South Korea, New Zealand, and Taiwan for a special performance at the Carnegie Hall.

