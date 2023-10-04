Local teen wins national contest to create faith-inspired TV show

EAGLEVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — A 14-year-old Rutherford County teen scored big in a national competition, clinching the opportunity to create his very own television show.

What sets Blain Poyner apart is his unwavering dedication to infusing his faith into his creative work, and using it as a source of inspiration for other young people.

Blain, a typical teenager from Eagleville, shares the same interests as his peers —school, friends, and above all, his faith.

"You know, I've been praying about it a lot. And we'll just see where God takes me," said Blain.

The opportunity arose when Blain's parents, who work in the real estate industry, learned about a competition designed for students.

The contest, known as "Shakedown," is organized by Choose Different Media and targets students aged 11 to 21. The participants vie for the chance to secure a $20,000 production budget that will enable them to create their own children's television program, set to air on national television.

Blain's path to victory began with a simple task: creating a one-minute video introducing himself, followed by a three-minute video outlining his TV show concept.

"And that's really where it started," Blain explained with a smile.

In his video, Blain shared the story of how through faith and prayer, his uncle recovered from an accident.

Soon after submitting his entries, Blain received the news he had been fervently hoping for — he won!

His achievement garnered him the nickname "the movie star" among his friends at school.

The title of Blain's upcoming show is "Small Town Testimonies," and production is scheduled to commence this Fall.

The show's concept is centered around real people sharing their compelling stories.

Despite Eagleville's small size, Blain firmly believes that the community's stories are both potent and deserving of the national spotlight.

"I feel like adults have more opportunities to share their stories so kids can tell their friends, but they don't really have a good way to get it out there. So that's why I want to have people of all ages on my show," he said.

In addition to the opportunity to bring his creative vision to life, Blain was awarded a $3,000 scholarship for his efforts.

Filming for "Small Town Testimonies" is expected to commence soon, with the Christian Television Network set to feature six episodes early next year.

Christy Neal, representing Choose Different Media, commended Blain's win.

"Blain won for the right reasons. His genuine heart to help others and share good news shined through in his audition. It’s so encouraging to see a young person selflessly stepping out of their comfort zone to make a positive difference in the world. We could all use good news these days," she said.

Choose Different Mediacontinues to accept auditions from young people aged 11-21 who are passionate about creating good, clean and God-honoring media.

Applicants are required to submit a one-minute discovery video introducing themselves and explaining their passion for wholesome media, along with a three-minute video presenting their TV show idea.

