Metro Nashville Public Schools bring a taste of home to school lunch menus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The days of mystery meat, greasy square pizza and smiley face fries could be things of the past in Metro Nashville Public Schools.

Nutrition staff are switching things up with help from the students.

Ryan Yarnell, the chef of nutrition services for Metro Nashville Public Schools, said it's about making healthy meals but adding new flavors.

"It's just really something that from the Hispanic culture you would be familiar with. But then those that are not familiar with it are introduced to a very new food. And, you know, we've had a really positive reception if it this year," Yarnell said.

He said the mission is to provide students with nutritious meals and to offer them a comforting taste of home.

"So literally, my job was to come out and talk to the students, sit down at the table with them and say, 'What are you eating? What do you want to eat? What do you eat at home? How can we bridge that gap so that it's not matching the stigma, the stereotype of school lunch?' There's a lot more going on these days than years previous," Yarnell said.

The nutrition services team at Metro Nashville Public Schools has been updating their menus based on student feedback and the changing demographics of the student body.

Students at Cole Elementary School say they just can't get enough of their favorite foods. But these students are also being introduced to new dishes.

Tamales are not what you would expect to see on a school menu, but the times have changed.

With a diverse mix of students from various cultures and backgrounds, the school district aimed to make their cafeteria offerings more inclusive. When students requested tamales, they received exactly that.

For students like first-grader Marriana, eating tamales at school was a first, but she was already well-acquainted with the dish.

"Because my mom makes them for me."

Marriana was delighted to see something she grew up loving introduced to her classmates and friends.

With over 140 schools and more than 100 languages spoken in them, Yarnell said that even a meal can make a child feel included.

And tamales are just the beginning. The lunch staff has also introduced lasagna, vegetarian, and vegan options, catering to the diverse tastes and dietary preferences of their students.

In Metro Nashville Public Schools, lunchtime has evolved into a cultural celebration, where students can enjoy the flavors of home and expand their culinary horizons, one delicious meal at a time.