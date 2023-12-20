Nashville choir teacher emerges as Top 10 finalist for 2024 Grammy Music Educator of the Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — In the heart of Nashville, a city known for its musical talents, one exceptional educator stands out in the race for the 2024 Grammy Music Educator of the Year Award.

Jasmine Fripp, the choir teacher at KIPP Nashville Collegiate High School, has earned a well-deserved spot among the top 10 finalists for the award.

At KIPP Nashville Collegiate High School, the choir class under Ms. Fripp's guidance is not just about hitting the right notes; it's a transformative experience that instills confidence, courage, and a sense of community among the students.

As they prepare for upcoming concerts, these aspiring musicians find peace in the melodies and harmonies fostered by their favorite teacher.

For sophomore Peyton Marks, music is more than just a subject.

"I feel like music is really my go-to, and I already know a lot of things that go with it. It just comes easy to me," Marks expresses.

However, it's not just the musical education that makes Ms. Fripp exceptional. Students affectionately refer to her as "mom" because she goes beyond the role of a teacher, providing support and guidance in various aspects of their lives.

Ms. Fripp, who has been the choir teacher at KIPP Nashville Collegiate High School for four years, has made it her mission to work in predominantly black and brown spaces.

Inspired by her own experiences, she aims to provide her students with opportunities to chance their dreams.

"I want them to sing background vocals with different recording artists. I want them to live past their wildest dreams," Fripp said.

Having submitted for the Grammy Music Educator of the Year Award last year and reaching the quarterfinals, Fripp remains humble about her accomplishments.

"Whatever God has for me is for me, and I guess God got this for me, and I'm here, and it's going well," she said.

The recognition of Ms. Fripp's dedication and impact on her students extends beyond the school walls. She now stands as one of the top 10 finalists for the 2024 Grammy Music Educator of the Year Award, an honor that her students ardently believe she deserves.

As February approaches, the anticipation builds, awaiting the announcement during the week of the Grammys.

If Fripp wins, she will not only be celebrated for her outstanding contribution to music education, but will also receive a $10,000 honorarium and a matching grant for the school's music program.

