Nashville middle school students explore the world of percussion with STEAM grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Living in the music-rich city of Nashville, the importance of music is deeply ingrained in the culture. For students in the Metro Nashville Public School system, music has become a gateway to exploring the world.

Seventh graders at DuPont Hadley Middle School are gearing up for a concert next month, but this isn't your typical music class. Instead, they are diving into World Percussion.

Under the guidance of their teacher, Mr. Nathaniel O'Neal, these students are embarking on a musical journey that spans the globe, introducing them to rhythms and melodies from far-flung places like Puerto Rico, Brazil, Ghana, and Trinidad and Tobago.

"It's funnier throughout the day. It's like I get to play an instrument throughout the day because some people don't get to do it," shared 12-year-old Kayleen Sommers, highlighting the joy and uniqueness of the experience.

World Percussion not only teaches students how to read music and play instruments but also instills in them a deeper understanding of diverse cultures, teamwork, and the art of finding their own rhythm in life.

One of the standout instruments in this unconventional music class is the steel drum, a far cry from the typical school instruments.

However, in Mr. O'Neal's class, it takes center stage, inspiring students to explore the world through its captivating melodies.

"Music unlocked what I was passionate about as a music teacher, but it unlocks everybody's inner passion. That's my job: to make them aware of what they want to do and be confident in what they want to do," says teacher Nathaniel O'Neal.

The enthusiasm among the students has been so overwhelming that they often have to take turns due to a shortage of instruments. This limitation is about to change, thanks to a recent boost in funding.

DuPont Hadley Middle School was awarded a STEAM grant from Dell Technologies, and the funds will be used to acquire additional steel pan drums. This expansion will enable more students to partake in the mesmerizing world of percussion, further enriching their educational experience.

Notably, two other Metro Nashville Public middle schools, Johnson Alternative Learning Center and Oliver Middle, have also been selected as recipients of the Dell Technologies grant.

Johnson Alternative Learning Center plans to use the grant to purchase a 3D printer and software. The printer will be used to create experiential learning opportunities for its middle school students in the areas of math and science.

W.H. Oliver will use the funds to enhance its STEAM curriculum by purchasing four sets of 3Doodler pens and additional plastic for the pens. These pens melt plastic, allowing students to “draw” in 3D. The 3Doodler pens will be used in science classes to create models of cells, waves, and rocks. Each student will take their individual creations home to continue the learning process.

