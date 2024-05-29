Nashville students are cooking up a lesson on solar energy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Although the school year has come to a close, a group of fourth graders from Statton Elementary School in Madison have been assigned a unique summer project: learning to cook using solar energy.

This isn't a typical backyard barbecue but a creative STEM lesson led by Ms. Danaye Sutton, a dedicated STEM teacher with nearly a decade of experience at Statton Elementary.

The project involves transforming old pizza boxes into solar ovens, allowing students to explore renewable energy in a hands-on way.

"I really wanted to do STEM because there's so much creativity beyond STEM; the sky's the limit," said Sutton. "STEM is important because it allows the students to be creative. It allows them to think for themselves."

Throughout her teaching career, Sutton has focused on empowering students to build their confidence and pursue their dreams. Her innovative approach has led students to create book trailers, design board games, and even plan trips overseas.

"I'm not giving you the blueprint. I'm giving you the tools. You make your own blueprint, and a lot of times in the classroom, we do that, but here it can be done in an even bigger way," she explained.

The solar oven project not only teaches students about the science of solar energy but also encourages them to apply their knowledge practically. To build the ovens, students used pizza boxes lined with black paper to trap heat, foil to reflect sunlight, and a mini hot dog as their test food. However, their first attempts were met with challenges due to cloudy weather.

"I don't think it's working because the sun is not coming out enough, and I kind of don't think we're getting the right angle that much," one student said.

Despite the setbacks, the students are encouraged to try again during their summer break. Ms. Sutton remains proud of their efforts and dedication, regardless of the outcome.

