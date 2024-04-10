Over the moon: Stratton Elementary throws eclipse watch party

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Students at Stratton Elementary School in Madison found themselves in the midst of a celestial spectacle as a solar eclipse graced the sky during their school day.

The event sparked curiosity and excitement among both students and staff, turning the school grounds into a vibrant watch party that will be etched into their memories for years to come.

"I'm happy but also nervous because what if I accidentally remove my glasses and my eyes kind of," shared one student.

Even the faculty couldn't contain their excitement, with STEAM teacher Danaye Sutton and her class leading the charge in embracing this fun educational experience.

"Absolutely cool because it only comes around every 20 years," Sutton said, speaking on the significance of the event for both herself and her students.

In the lead-up to the eclipse, Sutton's class learned the science behind the this remarkable event.



Despite some initial concerns due to cloud cover, a break in the weather allowed the students to witness the awe-inspiring moment as the moon passed between the sun and Earth, casting its shadow over the school grounds.

"It was great, it was amazing. We came out to be here with the kids of course. I didn’t have any glasses, but I did steal some of theirs," said Shalyn Williams, a parent.



For the Williams family, the eclipse served as a bonding experience.

"It made me feel happy, happy exciting to see them get excited about something like this," said Williams, echoing the sentiments of many parents who shared the moment with their children.

It was truly a mind-blowing experience.

