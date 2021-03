Pearl Cohn teachers make music video to welcome students back to school

Posted at 11:33 PM, Mar 17, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —Pearl Cohn teachers and staff recorded a music video to welcome students back to school after a months-long closure due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.