Poplar Grove Middle School eighth graders embrace hands-on computer science education

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Not every eighth grader can take apart a computer and put it back together, diagnose an IT issue, and have job skills before graduation.

However, a group of students at Poplar Grove Middle School in Franklin are doing just that, thanks to the innovative approach of their computer science teacher, Jake Habegger.

In Mr. Habegger's computer science class, eighth-grade students are not only learning about coding and web design but are also getting hands-on experience with computer repair and maintenance.

The program aims to provide students with practical skills that can be applied immediately, igniting their passion for technology.

"At the end of last year, I decided let's try something a little different, let's get a little more hands-on, something that we could actually apply right away, and something that might kindle more passion," said Habegger.

To make this vision a reality, Mr. Habegger reached out to the Franklin Special School's technology department for assistance.

Drew Bingham, the technology supervisor, saw the potential of the project.

"It would be a benefit for the students, some hands-on experience learning this, repairing the Chromebooks, learning a valuable skill while also benefiting the school and the technology department."

The students in this program are not only learning how to diagnose and repair the very computers they use daily but are also actively assisting the school's IT department, reducing their workload.

Sam Vega — a computer specialist in the district has now found himself being an instructor for these students — is training them in various aspects of computer maintenance, from disassembling devices to updating software and replacing screens and missing keys.

"Technology is not going away by any means. But to have a part in maybe potentially somebody's journey that they might find what they're passionate about—that's something that I take a lot of pride in," said Vega.

This program is not just about repairing computers; Vega said it's about equipping students with the tools they need to solve problems in their lives.

"A lot of times, I don't fit the mold that people would think when they see an IT person. And I like that because I get to break the stereotype. And I challenge these kids to do the same thing."

The enthusiastic eighth graders have expressed their readiness to expand their expertise to repair other tech devices, such as phones, game consoles, and tablets. They look forward to seeing how this class will shape their future.

The Franklin Special School District plans to introduce similar programs in other schools within the district next year.

Additionally, the staff will present this innovative tech class idea at a state conference scheduled for November, further promoting its potential impact on education and students' futures.

