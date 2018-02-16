School Patrol: Organ & Tissue Donation Drive

This week's School Patrol focuses on Montgomery Bell Academy where they're holding “LifeSavers.”
"LifeSavers" is a drive to sign more students as potential Organ and Tissue donors. More than 115,000 people are waiting for a lifesaving transplant in America, and each day 20 people die while waiting for that transplant.
NewsChannel 5 talked with two students, Joseph Spear and Wesley Hall, who were helping to head up the program. They both had personal reasons for being involved and a teacher at MBA, Anne Williams received a lifesaving kidney donation, following the death of an 18-year-old.
Many students were unaware that when you get your driver’s license, you can sign up to be a potential donor.
As one teacher put it, “once you're gone, you shouldn't want to take your still thriving organs with you.”
This week, the Life Savers group took their message to Harpeth Hall Academy.