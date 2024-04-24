Smyrna High School students take their class project to the silver screen

SMRYNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a remarkable display of creativity and dedication, students at Smyrna High School are gearing up for the premiere of their very own feature film, "The Strings Attached."

What makes this project truly extraordinary is that these high schoolers weren't just actors in the movie; they took on the roles of directors, editors, and camera operators, showcasing their multifaceted talents both on and off the screen.

Under the guidance of Kyle Dietz, the school's AV production teacher, this project began to take shape back in August, marking the culmination of months of hard work and collaboration.

Dietz, who has been teaching for four years, expressed pride in his students ability to think outside the box and translate their classroom skills into a full-fledged cinematic production.

"This has been a big project," Dietz said. "We started back in August, grouping the students into different teams to work on concept development, scriptwriting, and pre-production tasks. It's been a journey, but seeing the dedication and creativity of these students has been truly inspiring."

"The Strings Attached" follows the story of a troubled teenage boy navigating the challenges of high school life, a narrative that resonates with the experiences of many young people today.

From pitching the storyline to writing the script, shooting scenes, and directing the film, the students poured approximately 150 hours of shooting time outside of regular class hours into bringing their vision to life.

For Gavin Averhoff and Ciara Robinson, two of the student actors, the opportunity to contribute to the film was both rewarding and challenging.

Averhoff shared insights into his character, describing him as a loner who finds solace in writing, while Robinson said the importance of self-confidence and pursuing one's passions despite obstacles.

"It's been a very big commitment for all of us," said Alan Mata, the student director. "We've had to sacrifice time and effort to make this film a reality, but it's been worth every moment. We hope it's not just a movie but a lesson for others to believe in themselves and their abilities."

The premiere of "The Strings Attached" is set to take place on April 25, 2024, at the Smyrna Malco Cinema, with students walking the red carpet in celebration of their achievement. Despite the event being sold out, additional screenings are planned to accommodate the overwhelming demand from the community.

In a final testament to their accomplishment, every student involved in the production will receive credit on IMDb.