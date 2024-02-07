Spanish learning starts in Kindergarten at Barksdale Elementary School

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In an innovative approach to education, Barksdale Elementary School in Clarksville has embarked on a mission to introduce Spanish to its students as early as kindergarten.

Through its Spanish Immersion Program, students are immersed in a bilingual environment, where traditional coursework is taught entirely in Spanish.

Since its inception in August 2018 with just two kindergarten classes, the program has seen remarkable growth.

Now, it offers all academic instruction in Spanish to English-speaking students.

Inside Mrs. Molina's third-grade classroom, the atmosphere is vibrant with Spanish conversation. According to Molina, the program not only teaches language but also exposes students to diverse cultures, preparing them for their world.

"I was very surprised and very excited when I saw it. I immediately applied to become an educational assistant here at first and then eventually moved on to become a teacher," Molina said, reflecting on her journey with the program.

For students like Anthony, a second-grader, the program offers a glimpse into a promising future. "It's pretty good because it might help me in the future," Anthony said.

Madisyn, a fourth-grader who has been part of the program since kindergarten, appreciates the cultural and social advantages it brings.

"If you're at your friend's house, and you know the parents don't speak Spanish, you can speak Spanish if you don't want to tell your parents," Madisyn said.

The Spanish Immersion Program not only enriches students academically but also fosters a sense of belonging and community. Students describe their class as a family, where they feel supported and encouraged to embrace new challenges.

With enrollment limited to a select number of kindergarten students each year, the program requires commitment through fifth grade.

However, the benefits extend far beyond the classroom, setting students on a path towards linguistic proficiency and cultural awareness that will serve them well into the future.

