Stewarts Creek High School students master autobody care in this unique program

SMYRNA, Tenn (WTVF) — In a bustling workshop at Stewarts Creek High School, students are not just attending classes; they are gaining hands-on experience in the world of autobody care.

The Collision Care program, an elective part of the school system's Career and Technical Education classes, is transforming high schoolers into skilled technicians who can tackle scratches, dents and paint issues while fostering teamwork.

The classroom buzzes with the sounds of sanding, buffing and hammering as students dive into the world of autobody repair.

For these Smyrna students, Collision Care is more than just a class; it's a journey into the second year of a three-year course that prepares them for a growing industry.

“I feel like it's such a growing business, and you’re always going to have a car. Something's going to happen. You need it fixed. So, there's countless opportunities with this program,” said Presley Tucker, a senior.

Students in the program cover a spectrum of skills, including understanding tools, materials, bodywork and paint application.

“I’m in here for two classes, so that gets me through school. If I had to go through four full classes of just sitting there, that's not what I enjoy. This is, and it gives me a nice little break,” Tucker said.

Cameron Pointer, a junior, is already contemplating his future career path.

“Maybe an electrician, and maybe a mechanic because of learning this,” he said.

The elective class opens doors to unconventional career paths.

Christiana Williams says this gives her the opportunity to shape the lives and futures of those in her class.

Williams, who had her own career in the collision repair world, finds joy in passing on her skills to the next generation.

“I've had several that have started their own business. One of us actually had a landscaping business and he refinished his entire truck his senior year, he would stay in the afternoons come on the weekend and so he was able to repaint the whole thing and restore it, which was pretty incredible to see,” Williams said.

The Collision Care program has produced many success stories, with students venturing into entrepreneurship and enrolling in institutions like the Tennessee College of Applied Technology and the Lincoln College of Technology.

Williams attributes the success of the program to the hands-on learning experience it provides.

