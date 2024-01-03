Teacher creates fundraiser to help his student get a new wheelchair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the winter break begins at JFK Middle School, one teacher is determined to make a lasting impact on the life of a remarkable seventh-grade student, Davin Lucas.

Davin, a typical 13-year-old, has been diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a severe form of the disease. Despite facing physical challenges, Davin continues to embrace his love for classes, classmates, and teachers at JFK Middle School.

Davin's mother, Alfthea Grant, explains that Duchenne muscular dystrophy gradually weakens the body's muscles.

Despite the challenges, Davin remains independent, using a wheelchair to navigate through life. However, his current chair is too small, and his weakening muscles make manually wheeling his chair increasingly difficult.

Tony Raye, a special education teacher at JFK Middle School, has taken it upon himself to ensure that Davin's future is bright both inside and outside the classroom.

Raye, inspired by Davin's determination and facing a personal connection to a family member born with special needs, has started a fundraising campaign on GoFundMeto secure a power wheelchair for Davin.

His uncle, who was confined to a wheelchair throughout his life, passed away in 2020, motivating Raye to advocate for students like Davin.

“It's about the things that it does to your heart and to your soul. And seeing him continue to push. My main goals are for all my kids to make sure they're safe and to advocate for them,” Raye said.

Davin, who dreams of becoming a scientist, rapper, and YouTube star, sees the power chair as a gateway to achieving his goals.

Unfortunately, the family has been informed that insurance will not cover the cost of the power chair, making it an out-of-pocket expense.

Raye aims to raise $20,000 through the GoFundMe campaign to provide Davin with a life-changing electronic wheelchair.

He believes that by ensuring students like Davin have the necessary support and resources, they can thrive both at home and in the classroom.

“If we make sure the student has a great situation going on at home and we're involved, we have a better student at school,” Raye said.

Davin's mom, Alfthea Grant, stressed the significance of a new chair for her son, and Davin himself agrees that it would be life changing.