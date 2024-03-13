Teen launches nonprofit to diversify educational curricula and wins national recognition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In an era where representation matters more than ever, one high school student has taken it upon himself to reshape the narrative when it comes to the materials used for learning.

Saawan Duvvuri, a 16-year-old sophomore at the University School of Nashville, has launched a youth-led nonprofit called "LiteratureDiversified," aiming to address the lack of diversity in educational curricula across the United States.

Growing up in central Texas, Duvvuri often found himself as one of the few people of color in his classrooms.

He says the lack of representation extended beyond the student body to the textbooks and lesson plans.

Determined to make a difference, he founded "LiteratureDiversified" to ensure that marginalized voices are not only heard, but celebrated within the educational sphere.

The nonprofit, established late last year, advocates for equity by diversifying educational curricula and tackling America’s racial disparities in education head-on.

With a team of over 100 members, including high school students and educators, "LiteratureDiversified" has developed curricula for subjects such as U.S. history and English, highlighting diverse perspectives and stories throughout history.

"We develop curricula across educational fields. So currently, we have a history curriculum featuring 21 lesson plans or modules from different U.S. historical periods that are typically learned with AP US History and US history," Duvvuri said.

His efforts have not gone unnoticed. Duvvuri recently received recognition as one of the Prudential Emerging Visionaries, a national program that celebrates and awards young people aged 14 to 18 who have created innovative solutions to financial and societal challenges in their communities.

Among 700 applicants, he was selected as one of 25 winners, earning a $5,000 award and an all-expenses-paid trip to Prudential's headquarters for a three-day summit in April.

Reflecting on his achievements, Duvvuri expresses his intentions to utilize the prize money to further expand "LiteratureDiversified."

With aspirations for a future career in government focused on addressing racial disparities in America, Duvvuri's initiative and dedication serve as an inspiration for young leaders striving to make a difference in their communities.

