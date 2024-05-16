Two young artists shine at the Smithsonian

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — When it comes to the power of youthful creativity and dedication, two students from Crockett Elementary School have achieved a remarkable milestone: their artwork is now proudly showcased at the prestigious Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C.

Through help from their gifted class teacher, Ms. Stephanie Higgs, students at Crockett Elementary are encouraged to unleash their imaginations and explore the boundless possibilities of learning. Ms. Higgs believes in breaking the traditional confines of education, creating an environment where students can dream big and turn those dreams into reality.

Last fall, an extraordinary opportunity presented itself when the Smithsonian offered students nationwide the chance to participate in a visual art contest centered around the theme of "Fighters for Freedom: Picturing Justice." Among the eager participants were fifth-grader Ishana Patil and third-grader Griffin Davis, both determined to make their voices heard through their art.

Griffin, reflecting on his surprise at being selected, expressed gratitude for the recognition, noting, "I don't win many contests." His artwork, a colorful canvas depiction of freedom inspired by the advocacy of State Representative Justin Jones for safer schools, captures the essence of his belief in the fight for a better world.

Meanwhile, Ishana chose to convey her thoughts on freedom through poetry, crafting verses that liken the liberty of birds in flight to the boundless essence of freedom itself.

Ms. Higgs and the entire school community beam with pride at the achievement of these two exceptional students.

Both Griffin and Ishana's work are printed in a book available for Smithsonian visitors to view in the galleries. Griffin's painting is the cover, and Ishana's poem closes out the book.