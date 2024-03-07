Urban garden initiative blossoms at Holloway High School

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a effort to tackle food insecurity and help the community, students at Holloway High School in downtown Murfreesboro are cultivating more than just plants; they're sowing the seeds of giving back.

Located in an area with limited access to fresh fruits and vegetables, this urban garden initiative is not only addressing local food deserts but also providing students with invaluable hands-on learning experiences, all while earning college credits.

Under the instruction of Sydney Buvvaji, the Plant Sciences class at Holloway High School is breaking ground, quite literally.

"My favorite part of this class is having the people in my class to help me plant and from what I don't know, someone else may know," said Alexa Sanchez, a high school senior.

Despite initial skepticism about the blend of plant life and science, students like Sanchez are finding a newfound passion for the subject.

From understanding the science of plant growth to hands-on experience in the greenhouse and community garden, students are not only becoming proficient gardeners but also gaining insight into broader agricultural and environmental issues.

"It's more than just gardening; it's about figuring out what produce to grow, understanding how plants function, and what soil they need," said Buvvaji.

The impact of this initiative extends beyond the classroom walls. With a nearby supermarket closure leaving the community with limited access to fresh produce, the garden at Holloway High School emerges as a seed of hope.

"This area, in general, doesn't have as much access to fresh produce," said Buvvaji.

By partnering with the Patterson Park community center, students are ensuring that the fruits of their labor reach those in need, bridging the gap in access to nutritious food.

"It leaves you with a good feeling being able to help your community," said Braydon Johnson, a high school senior.

As the initiative gains momentum, the school is set to receive a donation of used tractor tires to repurpose as raised garden beds, further expanding their capacity to grow fresh produce.

They will also be hosting a plant sale on April 5th!

Proceeds will help cover the cost of gardening expenses for the next school year.

