EF-0 tornado causes damage in Putnam County

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — National Weather Service officials say an EF-0 tornado hit Putnam County Friday afternoon.

The tornado was around 75 yards wide and caused minor to moderate damage to multiple structures.

A Tornado Warning was issued for part of the county shortly after 1 p.m. Friday.

Reports of damage begin at South Willow Avenue near I-40 and in multiple neighborhoods North and East of the Falling Water Road area of Buck Mountain, according to the Putnam County Emergency Management Agency.

More details are expected to be released as storm surveyors continue to investigate the damage.