Watch Now
News

Actions

EF0 tornado confirmed in Ethridge, National Weather Service says

Screen Shot 2023-02-17 at 3.40.53 PM.png
WTVF/Sky 5
Screen Shot 2023-02-17 at 3.40.53 PM.png
Posted at 3:46 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 16:46:10-05

ETHRIDGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An EF0 tornado was confirmed in Ethridge, surveyors from the National Weather Service said.

Winds for an EF0 range from 65-85 mph, and the weather event happened around 3:42 p.m. Damage reports began coming to 911 almost immediately, Lawrence County EMA director Bill Phillips said. One person was minorly injured. Over 150 personnel from numerous agencies responded in Lawrence County.

There was damage to some roofs, outbuildings and trees down.

NWS crews are also looking at additional damage in Lawrence County. No preliminary data has been released for Marshall County.

This is a developing story. Check back with NewsChannel 5 for updates.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap