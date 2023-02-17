EF0 tornado confirmed in Ethridge, National Weather Service says

ETHRIDGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An EF0 tornado was confirmed in Ethridge, surveyors from the National Weather Service said.

Winds for an EF0 range from 65-85 mph, and the weather event happened around 3:42 p.m. Damage reports began coming to 911 almost immediately, Lawrence County EMA director Bill Phillips said. One person was minorly injured. Over 150 personnel from numerous agencies responded in Lawrence County.

There was damage to some roofs, outbuildings and trees down.

NWS crews are also looking at additional damage in Lawrence County. No preliminary data has been released for Marshall County.

