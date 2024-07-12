EF0 tornado touches down in Kentucky with Beryl remnants, NWS confirms

DUBRE, Kent. (WTVF) — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF0 tornado briefly touched down in northern Cumberland County on July 9 between Ferris Fork Road and Cedar Ridge.

The tornado touched down near Dubre.

The estimated peak wind was 85 mph. The width of the tornado was 200 yards.

NWS surveyors said the damage consisted of mostly tree damage, including hardwoods and softwoods laying in multiple directions. The tornado then lifted after crossing into Metcalfe County along Earl Hurt Road.

The tornado warnings issued were a result of the remnants of the tropical system Beryl, which brought close to 200 tornado warnings overall to areas stretching from Texas to New Hampshire.

EF0 tornadoes are classified with wind speeds between 65 mph to 85 mph.

This information is preliminary, according to the surveyors with NWS Louisville Office.