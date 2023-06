CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Surveyors with the National Weather Service found EF1 tornado damage just north of the city of Crossville in Cumberland County.

The tornado was traveling at 95 miles per hour. Surveyors report it was 1.7 miles long and 50 yards wide.

According to surveyors, the damage was very localized and there were no deaths or injuries reported from the Crossville tornado.

Surveyors are still evaluating the Fentress County damage.