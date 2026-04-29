EF1 tornado confirmed on Davidson-Robertson county line early Tuesday during overnight storms

DAVIDSON/ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — An EF1 tornado was confirmed along the Davidson-Robertson county line during early Tuesday morning storms, according to the National Weather Service.

Survey teams said the tornado had estimated peak winds of 95 mph and stayed on the ground for about 1.29 miles with a maximum width of 150 yards. No deaths or injuries were reported.

The tornado touched down around 2:28 a.m. southwest of Ridgetop in Davidson County and lifted about two minutes later in Robertson County.

According to the storm survey, the tornado first developed along a ridge east of Strawberry Hill Road after straight-line wind damage was reported nearby.

It then moved eastward, leaving swirl markings in a farm field and snapping two rows of pine trees.

The most significant damage happened along Browns Lake Road, where surveyors found hundreds of trees snapped or uprooted. Officials said most structural damage was caused by falling trees or winds north of the tornado’s circulation.

Around five barns and outbuildings were damaged west of Browns Lake before the tornado lifted prior to reaching the lake.

The National Weather Service thanked Nashville OEM and Robertson County EMA for assisting with the damage survey.