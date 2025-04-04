Efforts being taken to prepare state ahead of additional dangerous storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More efforts are being taken to make sure our state is ready to handle any more dangerous storms that could hit our area over the next couple of days.

The national guard and multiple agencies are on standby by to step in if needed.

TEMA provided an update yesterday evening following another round of storms.

And the main message is this is not over. Governor Lee, TEMA, and the National Weather Service, all making it clear that this is a multi-day storm and with that comes more rain, more flooding, and more potentially dangerous situations, so keep your guard up.

In response, TDOT, Highway patrol and the national guard are all deployed at this time.

The federal government has also authorized emergency FEMA measures at this time. This includes teams across the state and neighboring states ready to be called in to help.

This is all in preparation for what's to come...although we know what's already passed through has been devastating.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, these storms have taken at least five lives so far.

"What I saw today was heartbreaking. And I encourage you, if you are so inclined, to pray for those throughout our state who are facing devastating circumstances tonight," said Governor Bill Lee.

"I'm sure many of you who are watching this now received multiple tornado warnings or flash flood warnings or severe thunderstorm warnings last night so don't let the fact that they can be annoying or cause you to maybe have a blood pressure spike, get in the way of paying attention to what's going on around you," said TEMA Director, Patrick Sheehan.

Officials say continue to stay updated for weather information. Contact your local emergency management agency if you need immediate assistance.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.