Efforts extend to preserve and protect Nashville's Historic Jefferson Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jefferson Street is in the heart of North Nashville and has long been celebrated for its vibrant culture, rich history and an impressive lineup of nearly 90 Black-owned businesses.

Known for its delectable cuisine, historic HBCUs and soulful music, this iconic street has become the center of a new preservation initiative to safeguard the legacy of these businesses.

Business owners and passionate members of the community have come together to create the Jefferson Street Historical Society, a group committed to ensuring that the businesses along this iconic corridor continue to thrive for generations to come.

Business owner, Jordan Harris, takes pride in keeping his father's legacy alive through Alkebu-Lan Images Bookstore.

The store sits at the corner of Jefferson Street and John Merrett Boulevard and first opened its doors in 1986.

"My father just thought to himself: here on the corner of Jefferson Street, beside Tennessee State and between Tennessee State and Fisk and Meharry, is a great location for a business."

For Harris and many others, being on Jefferson Street is not just about running a business. It's a sense of belonging. This is why Harris stresses the importance of preserving the businesses that line the street.

"We can work together to figure out how to preserve our past while reaching into the future."

The Jefferson Street Historical Society — spearheaded by Monchiere’ Holmes Jones, president of the organization — aims to achieve exactly that.

"It's important that the world knows that we, Nashville, not just Black Nashville, have a place where there are 80-plus Black-owned businesses on one street thriving."

The businesses on Jefferson Street range from Black-owned tattoo parlors, newspapers, and banks, to churches.

Jones firmly believes in the significance of holding onto this rich history.

"It finally has its historical society, something that it has always needed. We all love Jefferson Street for all the reasons that we do. But it's time to preserve and kind of amplify all the great things."

Jones, a marketing and branding expert, is also the founder of MOJO MARKETING + PR, which is based on Jefferson Street.

She has a broader vision for the development of the area as Nashville continues to grow, aiming to ensure that the development benefits the entire community.

One of the primary goals of the Jefferson Street Historical Society is to obtain historic designation, which would open doors to funding for enhancing the appearance, reputation, and perception of the corridor. Additionally, they aim to collaborate with the Metro Council to seek a legal change in the street's name, renaming it Historic Jefferson Street.