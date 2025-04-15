Egg My Yard: A mischievous fundraiser for good in Tennessee

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — It may harken back to mischievous teenage days, but this is the kind of egging you want in your yard.

It's a fundraiser: Egg My Yard.

I spoke with coordinators at the Nashville Foster Love Closet who aim to help foster children and families. Easter is only days away, but a group of volunteers worked hard at cracking eggs open.

“Over 14,000 15,000. It’s taking some time,” said Nashville Foster Love Closet’s Kara Puckett.

All of the eggs will be colorful surprises to find in Middle Tennessee yards Easter morning.

“Foster families get their yards egged for free with that extra donation,” said Puckett.

Completely driven by volunteers, Nashville Foster Love Closet's "Egg My Yard" fundraiser helps provide foster parents and children with supplies they otherwise wouldn’t have.

“It allows them to say yes. Otherwise it’s ‘no, sorry because I don’t have a bed,” said Puckett. “It can be clothes, diapers, wipes, toiletries, even things that aren’t needs but are comfort items.”

“They donated some stuff for me for my foster kids. Christmas time came, they gave me some Christmas gifts so we're trying to give back as well. That's how I raise my kids to live, give back to the less fortunate because you were just here,” said foster parent Shondra Smith.

She never thought she'd be a foster mom, but now Smith said she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“When my first one came I didn’t have anything. I didn’t even have groceries here. It was like: What are you doing here?” said Smith. “Knowing they need your help, your love, I’m big on love and making them smile, anyone smile.”

It's just fortunate these Easter bunnies are up to some good mischief.

“Hide the eggs in people’s yards like we would tee pee people’s house — it’s the good kind of egging.”

To sign up to get your yard egged, click here.

Sign ups end Wednesday evening, April 16.

If you’d like to contribute to a foster family’s yard getting egged, please send payment with the note “Foster Family’s Yard” to the following:



