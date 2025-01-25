Egg prices are squeezing local small businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The surge in egg prices is putting a major strain on small businesses, with many struggling to keep up with soaring costs. In particular, local bakeries are feeling the pinch, as ingredients like eggs and butter have become significantly more expensive.

Nate Clingman, the owner of Bearded Baker, a home-based bakery in the area, is no stranger to the highs and lows of small business ownership.

Passionate about bringing sweetness to his community, Clingman turned his hobby into a thriving business.

"I like working with my hands and making things that really shouldn't work but do—interesting flavors and combinations," Clingman said.

However, recent price hikes, particularly in eggs, have made it increasingly difficult to maintain his business. He says that what once cost him just $9 for a box of eggs now costs triple that amount.

The price of butter, another essential ingredient, has also skyrocketed. "I could go buy an entire case of butter for $20 to $30, and now I'm paying nearly $200," Clingman said.

The statistics back up his concerns. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a dozen grade-A eggs averaged $3.65 in December 2024, up from $2.52 at the start of the year.

The Consumer Price Index shows that egg prices have increased by 37% compared to last year. One of the main reasons for this price hike is a recent bird flu outbreak, which has led to an egg shortage.

For Clingman, the rising costs are making it harder for bakeries to survive.

"Eggs, sugar, powdered sugar, butter—these are the things I need to make cakes for people, and now they're all quadruple the price they used to be," he said.

While he’s tried to gradually raise his prices over the years, Clingman is committed to keeping costs as low as possible for the community that supports him.

Sadly, he’s not the only one struggling. "I know several bakers who started as a hobby and made a little extra for their families, but now they can't continue. It's just not worth it anymore," Clingman said.

Clingman remains hopeful that prices will eventually stabilize, but in the meantime, he continues to serve his community.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelsey.gibbs@newschannel5.com