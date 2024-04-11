Egg prices can fluctuate, but here's how a Middle Tennessee organization can help

LASCASSAS, Tenn. (WTVF) — Have you noticed your eggs benedict costing a little bit more?

Maybe even a dozen eggs in the store? You remember those soaring costs from a year ago, right?

Egg prices are known to fluctuate but if you're looking for a new hobby and for a way to make that morning omelet taste more fresh, have you considered adding chickens to your yard?

"Egg prices — they're going to fluctuate," said RayLee Holladay with Rent The Chicken Middle Tennessee. "They're going to do their thing. But if you've rented from us, you have eggs in your backyard."

Rent The Chicken allows you to do just that. You get the chickens, the coop, materials, and all. It's a chance to learn something about backyard farming and have farm fresh eggs.

"We bring you all the feed, all the supplies, everything you need," Holladay said. "They'll lay all spring, summer, and into the fall in about October is when we start picking things up."

Holladay adds you'll get a dozen or two dozen eggs a week with the rental program.

"If it's for you, you can adopt," she said. "You can keep the whole thing. You can build a chicken mansion or you can keep this coop with the adoption."

For $495, you'll get the delivery and set up. This include two egg-laying hens, a standard movable chicken coop, food and water dishes, chicken feed, a quick guide for caring for the chickens, and a copy of "Fresh Eggs Daily" by Lisa Steele.

