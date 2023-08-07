Eight families displaced, thousands without power after storms in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Eight families are displaced from their homes and thousands are without power in Manchester on Monday as a storm front moved through southern Middle Tennessee.

Coffee County EMA director Allen Lendley said trees were down all over the roads in the city, some of those limbs impacting homes and power lines. Nearly 4,500 customers were without power Monday evening. It wasn't clear when that power would be restored. Part of the government offices shut down in the afternoon along with early dismissal of schools without power.

"It was very sporadic the damage," Lendley said. "It was all over the county. It hit pretty good in Manchester. It was all straight-line winds from the leading edge of the front that came through."

Lendley said the Rivendale Apartment complex sustained the most damage with a tree falling on an entire building. The building contained eight residences. All of those families had to move out of their apartments. Lendley said the Red Cross has come in to help those displaced as the building wasn't structurally sound after the storm.

While storms have moved out of the area Monday, a summer storm pattern will return for Middle Tennessee on Wednesday.