Eight students injured in school bus crash Monday morning in Christian County

HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WTVF) — A school bus carrying students from Crofton Elementary, Christian County Middle and Christian County High was involved in a crash on Monday morning.

According to Christian County Schools, the crash happened just before 7 a.m., and eight students along with the driver were taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center. There were 36 students in total on the bus.

“As always, the safety and well-being of our students is our number one priority,” said CCPS Superintendent Chris Bentzel. “We have remained in close contact with the 8 students, their families, and the driver who were transported for medical evaluation this morning. Thankfully, all preliminary reports indicate there were no serious injuries. We are grateful for the first responders and personnel who assisted our students and all who quickly responded to the scene. We wish our students and driver a speedy recovery and will continue to seek updates from them.”

All parents and guardians have been notified and the remaining students were taken to their respective schools.