Eight-vehicle crash causes traffic snarl on Interstate-24 East

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An eight-vehicle crash involving a semi on Interstate 24 has caused gnarly traffic flow for those headed toward Nashville.

MNPD is asking drivers to reroute onto Old Hickory Boulevard.

La Vergne Police Department officials said the interstate eastbound lanes will soon reopen. All patients have been transported to area hospitals. Crews are working to clear the scene and re-open lanes as soon as possible.

There's no indication at this time what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 5 for updates.