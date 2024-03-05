Eight years after Nashville man's murder, Metro Police call for help solving the case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Eight years after a Nashville man was shot inside his home, Metro Police renew their push for information on who killed him.

Metro Police said the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2016. Frank Lymon Jr., 69, was inside his home on Underwood Street with two children and three women, when three men with bandanas covering their faces forced their way inside and demanded money.

They stole cash from Lymon, a cell phone from one of the women, and shot Lymon in the stomach before they ran off in a nearby alley. Lymon was taken by ambulance to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died a little over a week later.

"To be robbed at gunpoint, and to have shots fired when you have infant children in the same room, that is a very volatile situation," said Detective Matthew Filter with the Metro Police Department's Cold Case Homicide/Missing Persons Unit.

Lymon was known as Sony to family and close friends. He was a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Family members said he was a high school basketball standout, and loved cooking and fishing.

Metro Police believe the people who broke into Lymon's home and shot him have talked about it through the years. They encouraged anyone with information on what happened to come forward and speak to them.

"I have no doubt there are others out there who know who was involved in this, or heard who was involved in this," said Filter. "They may not realize that this case is still unsolved, that nobody has been held accountable for this murder."

Filter said detectives haven't received any new tips on this case in recent years, but are still hopeful that will change.

"The most helpful thing for us right now is anyone with information on this robbery and homicide," said Filter. "People’s relationships change over time and sometimes people who don’t want to come forward at the time, will come forward in the future."

If you have any information on who killed Frank Lymon, you can call the Metro Police Department Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7329. You can also call Nashville Crime Stoppers anonymously at 615-74-CRIME.