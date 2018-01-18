Elderly Couple Displaced After Madison Apartment Fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - An elderly couple has lost their home in an early-morning apartment fire in Madison.

Fire crews responded to Hickory Boulevard Apartments on East Old Hickory Boulevard around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators said right now, they think an oxygen tank in the apartment unit caught fire, but an investigator will officially determine the cause.

The blaze was contained inside the apartment, and the unit is a total loss.

About 30 minutes later, the blaze rekindled while reporter Dan Kennedy was in the middle of a live shot. Fire crews were alerted and returned to the scene.

Smoke had already begun filling a neighboring apartment. Fans were later brought in to try and filter the smoke out of the other units.

No one has been injured.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to help those displaced.