Elderly Couple Escapes East Nashville Fire
Fire Crews Say Cause May Be Electrical
NASHVILLE, Tn. - Metro Nashville Fire Department investigators said a house fire late Sunday night may have been electrical in nature.
The District Chief on scene said an elderly couple was at the home on Marswen Drive in East Nashville when the fire started just before midnight.
A neighbor said the couple was sitting on their porch when he came outside to see flames shooting as high as 20 feet from the roof. The neighbor convinced the couple to come to his home where it was safe.
Fire crews said the fire started in the bathroom of the home. They were able to get the flames under control quickly, and rescue a dog that had become trapped inside.
The couple was not hurt. But, the District Chief said there was enough damage to keep them out of their home for several months. The Red Cross was dispatched to help the couple temporarily.