Elderly driver's car crashes down four stories at hospital parking garage, in critical condition

A car fell off of a parking garage at St. Thomas midtown Wednesday morning, crashing four levels below.
Posted at 4:43 PM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 18:09:10-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A car fell off of a parking garage at St. Thomas midtown Wednesday morning, crashing four levels below.

car falls four stories at st thomas midtown parking garage

Investigators on the scene said it happened when an elderly driver was navigating a parking space and misgauged the distance.

"This is gonna be a first for me. This is an unusual — unusual circumstance for sure. Something new," said Lt. James Williams of the MNPD traffic division. "Haven't dealt with anything like this before, so we'll work through it and hopefully figure out why this happened."

st thomas midtown parking garage crash car fell four stories

At this time, the victim is said to be at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

Police have blocked the entrance and put cones up in the garage on all levels as a precaution in the meantime.

cones at st thomas midtown parking garage
cones and barriers up at st. thomas midtown parking garage

NewsChannel 5 will provide updates as we learn more.

