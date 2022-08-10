Elderly driver's car crashes down four stories at hospital parking garage, in critical condition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A car fell off of a parking garage at St. Thomas midtown Wednesday morning, crashing four levels below.

Investigators on the scene said it happened when an elderly driver was navigating a parking space and misgauged the distance.

"This is gonna be a first for me. This is an unusual — unusual circumstance for sure. Something new," said Lt. James Williams of the MNPD traffic division. "Haven't dealt with anything like this before, so we'll work through it and hopefully figure out why this happened."

At this time, the victim is said to be at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

Police have blocked the entrance and put cones up in the garage on all levels as a precaution in the meantime.

