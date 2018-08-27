Elderly Man Dies After Being Hit By Car In Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - An elderly man was fatally struck by a car Monday morning in Clarksville.

The incident happened at 4:25 a.m. at the 41A Bypass and Vista Lane.

Witnesses told Clarksville police that the pedestrian stepped out in front of a vehicle and the driver couldn’t avoid the collision.

The victim was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center but did not survive. He was identified as 77-year-old Franklin Massie.

Police said at this point, it doesn’t appear that alcohol and speed were a factor. The investigation remained ongoing.

Anyone with information should call fatal crash investigator Christopher Bailey at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5562.

