Elderly Man Dies After Being Hit By Car In Clarksville

8:21 AM, Aug 27, 2018
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - An elderly man was fatally struck by a car Monday morning in Clarksville. 

The incident happened at 4:25 a.m. at the 41A Bypass and Vista Lane. 

Witnesses told Clarksville police that the pedestrian stepped out in front of a vehicle and the driver couldn’t avoid the collision. 

The victim was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center but did not survive. He was identified as 77-year-old Franklin Massie.

Police said at this point, it doesn’t appear that alcohol and speed were a factor.  The investigation remained ongoing. 

Anyone with information should call fatal crash investigator Christopher Bailey at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5562.  
 

