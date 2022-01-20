Watch
Elderly pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Midtown Wednesday night

Posted at 12:45 PM, Jan 20, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A pedestrian has died from his injuries after he was struck by a car in Midtown Wednesday night.

Metro police say 91-year-old Ruifang Wang was trying to cross the road on Acklen Park Drive near Hillcrest Place, when a Toyota Tundra was turning left and hit him.

A witness told police the driver of the Toyota came to a stop prior to turning. The driver reported that he did not see Wang in the road.

Wang was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He died there Thursday morning.

No evidence of impairment was found at the scene of the crash.

