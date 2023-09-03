Elderly woman found dead in neighborhood pond

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after an elderly woman was found dead in a body of water Sunday morning.

Metro Police responded to the scene in the 1000 block of Woodbury Falls Drive around 8:16 a.m. The 84-year-old woman was found by family members near the edge of a pond outside of a residential area.

It is unknown at this time if she experienced a medical emergency or if she slipped inside the pond.

Police say that the woman's sandals were found near the water's edge and that she may have been attempting to place her feet in the water before the incident occurred.

A family member told officers that the woman typically exercises in the area.

The medical examiner is working to determine her cause of death.