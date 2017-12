BETHPAGE, Tenn. - An elderly woman was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash in Sumner County.

According to officials with the Sumner County Sheriff's Office, an 80-year-old woman died in the crash on State Route 6 East.

It happened Wednesday just after 3 p.m. at Mt. Vernon Road.

Both Directions of traffic were diverted to alternate routes for a couple hours while crews cleared the scene.