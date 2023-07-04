Elderly woman puts out a call for help against alleged abuse from her daughter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officials were called to the 1600 block of Carson Meadows Lane for a welfare check on Monday after a sign was seen in the front bedroom window of a residence.

According to Metro Police, the sign was placed sideways and read 'HELP 911'.

Officers were able to make contact with the victim, a 77-year-old woman, who said she was being held inside her bedroom and needed help.

The woman stated that her daughter, Julia Meusel, 52, had been physically abusing her throughout the past week before she placed the sign in the window.

She told police that the suspect, who is the woman's primary caregiver, had thrown a tray at her, twisted her arms and slapped her

Police say that the woman had visible bruises on her arm and leg.

Muesel was arrested on charges of elder abuse.