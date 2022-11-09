Amendment 2, which would add anti-abortion language to the state constitution, fails, LEX 18 projects

(LEX 18) — Voters in Kentucky have voted down a ballot measure that would amend the state constitution to say there is no right to abortion.

State lawmakers have already passed a near-total ban. The ballot measure would have undercut legal arguments from abortion-rights supporters challenging abortion restrictions.

Lawmakers added the proposed amendment to the ballot last year, a move that some thought would drive more conservative voters to the polls. But since the Roe decision, abortion-rights supporters have raised nearly $1.5 million to fight it. The decision mirrors the surprise outcome this summer in conservative Kansas, where voters overwhelmingly defeated a similar amendment that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten restrictions or ban the procedure outright.

A defeat for the Kentucky ballot measure wouldn’t have a direct effect on the laws already passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature, including a near-total ban with a narrow exception for the woman's health that the state Supreme Court allowed to go into effect. A court hearing for a challenge to that law is set for Nov. 15.