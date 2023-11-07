Current, former KY Secretaries of State weigh in on early voting efforts, possibility of recount

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For a current and former secretary of state, today isn’t unlike Christmas Eve to a small child. Michael Adams and Bob Babbage have devoted a significant chunk of their careers to running Kentucky’s elections, and tomorrow will be a big day in the Commonwealth.

Secretary Adams took a lot of heat in 2020 when he worked across the aisle with Governor Andy Beshear to devise a voting plan to keep Kentuckians as safe as possible during a deadly pandemic. The early, in-person voting plan was popular and is now state law.

“It doesn’t benefit Democrats, doesn’t benefit Republicans, it benefits the voters,” Mr. Adams said the day before his future will also be decided by Kentucky voters.

The secretary doesn’t know the results, but he does know how many people turned out to vote early.

“260,000, which will undoubtedly help on Election Day because we’re eliminating ¼ of a million voters from the polls on that day,” he said. “I’m grateful to Governor Beshear and Attorney General Cameron for prompting their voters to go vote early,” he continued.

Former Secretary of State and LEX 18 Political Analyst Bob Babbage thinks Adams’ decision was revolutionary for this state.

“A good, solid solution that’s worked for everyone,” Mr. Babbage said from his Lexington office. “Adams is the most prominent Secretary of State in our history, by far. He’s an election scholar, and the proof is in the pudding,” he continued.

Based on what you see and hear, Adams could pick up some voters from Democrats and even more from Independent voters for his demonstrated willingness to work with the governor and not necessarily do what his party would’ve preferred.

“This is the one office that absolutely has to be above politics. You can’t be the one who counts votes and be political. You have to be fair and non-partisan, and that’s been my mission since day one,” Mr. Adams stated.

The secretary thinks it could be a long night on Tuesday as it pertains to the race for the Governor’s Mansion. Mr. Babbage said being the incumbent, as it usually does, will help Governor Beshear. But as we know, it didn’t help Matt Bevin 48 months ago. The margin then was slim, too.

“I think we’re heading for a photo finish in the governor’s race. I don’t think anybody wants that,” he said regarding a recount, which would automatically trigger if the candidates finish within ½ point of one another.

Mr. Adams said the result of a recount could take up to two weeks.

